Pirates' new scoreboard lets fans play real-life Super Mario Bros. and it's amazing

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Pittsburgh Pirates showed off some PNC Park improvements during Friday night's home opener against the Atlanta Braves, among them renovated club suites, new turf, 240 additional premium seats and LED stadium lights. The between-innings game, called Super Bucco Run, basically brings the classic Nintendo game Super Mario Bros.

