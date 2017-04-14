Pirates hold off Cubs behind Freese, Cervelli, snap four-game skid
Pirates hold off Cubs behind Freese, Cervelli, snap four-game skid David Freese and Francisco Cervelli each drove in two as the Pirates beat the Cubs on Friday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pg9igb Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman David Freese slides into home during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
