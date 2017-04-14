Penn State Baseball To Make Up West Virginia Game At PNC Park
Penn State and West Virginia's March 22 contest at Medlar Field was canceled due to inclement weather. Now, the two teams will play a rescheduled game at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on May 10 at 7 p.m., the Pirates announced Friday.
