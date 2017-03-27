Outpouring of love for Tim Raines from 43,000 baseball fans
Former Montreal Expo and Hall of Fame nominee Tim Raines hugs former teammate Bill Lee as Jeff Reardon at the Olympic Stadium before the Blue Jays' preseason game against Pittsburgh on Friday. More than 43,000 baseball fans went wild Friday night when Montreal Expos outfielder Tim Raines was introduced before a pre-season game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates.
