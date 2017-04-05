Orioles notes: Early test for Trey Mancini in right field; Tillman's final bullpen Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini shakes hands with third base coach Bobby Dickerson after hitting a home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla. Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini shakes hands with third base coach Bobby Dickerson after hitting a home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.