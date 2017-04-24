Ngoepe First African To Reach the Majors
Gift Ngoepe was aware of the significance of the moment when he put on his Pittsburgh Pirates uniform for the first time in the regular season. The Pirates recalled the infielder from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, making him the first player from Africa to reach the major leagues, according to the team.
