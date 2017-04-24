Lithuanian reliever Neverauskas makes debut for Pirates
Dovydas Neverauskas' long journey from Lithuania to the major leagues finally ended on Monday night when the relief pitcher made his debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Neverauskas was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday after Pittsburgh put utility player Adam Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring.
