Leon homers to end Boston's 3-0, 12-inning win over Pirates

Sandy Leon hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning - his third hit of the game - and Chris Sale pitched seven dominant innings in his Red Sox debut to lead Boston to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Leon also doubled in the third inning but got thrown out at the plate after running through third base coach Brian Butterfield's stop sign.

