Ken DavidoffInstead of saying you took PEDs by accident, just shut up 0:0
Baseball has a major problem, and it has nothing to do with pace of play or labor discord or discouraging demographics. Sarcasm alert, in the wake of Tuesday's news that Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, one of the game's underrated stars, drew an 80-game suspension after testing positive for illegal PEDs .
