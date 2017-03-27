Huntington reflects on days of old in Montreal
Half an hour before the Pirates took batting practice Friday afternoon, Neal Huntington leaned against the visitor's dugout railing and surveyed the ballpark where his professional career began 25 years ago. "It felt like I was here for a long time, but 25 years doesn't feel like it was that long ago," Huntington said.
