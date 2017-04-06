Homecoming trip

Homecoming trip

Amherst's Neal Huntington, right, shown talking to Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, is starting his 10th season as the Pirates general manager. Neal Huntington, a former Milford High School standout and Amherst native, was sitting in the seats behind third base at Fenway Park Monday morning, a few hours before the start of the Boston Red Sox- Chatting on the phone, he was looking directly across the diamond at first base, where he last stood as a player some 26 years ago.

