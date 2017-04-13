Hanley Ramirez's clutch hitting leads...

Hanley Ramirez's clutch hitting leads Boston Red Sox to victory over Pittsburgh Pirates

In a moment that retired Boston slugger David Ortiz often flourished in, with the Red Sox down two runs in the late innings, Ramirez delivered the game-tying blow. Ramirez's two-run double to center field with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth erased the deficit, and Xander Bogaerts brought him home shortly thereafter as the Red Sox rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Fenway Park .

Chicago, IL

