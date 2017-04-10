Cubs win 4-0, take series from Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Chris Stewart, right, tags out Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts while trying to score on a hit by Hanley Ramirez during Thursday's game at Fenway Park in Boston. Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. leaps to make a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during Thursday's game in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.