Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Loren...

Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Lorenzen as a starting pitcher again?

18 hrs ago

Fresh off a sparkling 3 inning relief appearance on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates , Cincinnati Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen held little back in his postgame discussion with The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan. Seeming decidedly unfazed by the perfect, unorthodox performance behind which he'd been the driving force, Lorenzen wasn't resting on his laurels in the locker room; rather, he was busy dreaming much, much bigger .

