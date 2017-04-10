Cincinnati Reds links - Michael Lorenzen as a starting pitcher again?
Fresh off a sparkling 3 inning relief appearance on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates , Cincinnati Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen held little back in his postgame discussion with The Enquirer's Zach Buchanan. Seeming decidedly unfazed by the perfect, unorthodox performance behind which he'd been the driving force, Lorenzen wasn't resting on his laurels in the locker room; rather, he was busy dreaming much, much bigger .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC