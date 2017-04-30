Catcher starts day in Single A and en...

Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75 Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pkTZSh Pittsburgh Pirates' John Bormann strikes out swinging in his major league debut during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami. Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, right, looks on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC