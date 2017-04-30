It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75 Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pkTZSh Pittsburgh Pirates' John Bormann strikes out swinging in his major league debut during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami. Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, right, looks on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.