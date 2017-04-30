Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates
It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75. Pittsburgh Pirates' John Bormann strikes out swinging in his major league debut during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami. Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, right, looks on.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
