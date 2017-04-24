Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates

It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75. A catcher for Class A Bradenton, Bormann was preparing Sunday morning to play in Port Charlotte when he learned he had been called up to make his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had an afternoon game in Miami. The Pirates' roster move came because catcher Francisco Cervelli was nursing a sore foot, and no one was more surprised than Bormann, 24, who is in his third professional season.

