Catcher starts day in Single A and ends it with the Pirates
It's a long way from the Florida State League to the majors, which is why catcher John Bormann was in such a rush on Interstate 75. A catcher for Class A Bradenton, Bormann was preparing Sunday morning to play in Port Charlotte when he learned he had been called up to make his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had an afternoon game in Miami. The Pirates' roster move came because catcher Francisco Cervelli was nursing a sore foot, and no one was more surprised than Bormann, 24, who is in his third professional season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC