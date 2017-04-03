Bucs' bats, 'D' hot in chilly home opener

Ivan Nova tossed six strong innings, David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, and the Pirates bailed out their pitchers with two key double plays in a 5-4 home-opener win over the Braves on Friday at PNC Park. Nova did not return for days like this -- 37 degrees, with snow falling as he threw his first pitch -- but the Pirates brought back the veteran right-hander for performances like this.

