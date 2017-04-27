Brian O'Neill: The original PED user was Pud in Pittsburgh

It shouldn't make suspended Pirates outfielder Starling Marte feel any better, but there was a time when a Pittsburgh ballplayer could shoot himself up with a performance-enhancing drug and people thought that was dandy. Or hadn't you heard of Pud Galvin, the 300-game winner who, on Aug. 12, 1889, was injected at a Pittsburgh medical college with an elixir whose major ingredient was the ground-up testes of animals? The next day this aging, overweight pitcher went out and beat the best team in baseball, shutting out the first-place Boston Beaneaters on only five hits in a 9-0 triumph for the Pittsburgh Alleghenys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.