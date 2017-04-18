Angels Notes: Players believe Starling Marte's suspension is a good deterrent
News of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs left mixed responses in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday. Matt Shoemaker and Kole Calhoun both said it's unfortunate that any player gets suspended like that, but they also each took the news as a sign that the sport is policing itself.
