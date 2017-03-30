With homer at plate, Jaso has easy 3B debut
Jaso, a former catcher turned first baseman and corner outfielder, didn't have a chance to make a single play -- and barely had anything hit in his general direction -- despite playing all nine innings of the Jaso -- who hit his third spring homer, a two-run blast in the first to open the scoring -- admitted he was nervous during the first few innings but settled in after that. He has been working at third since the start of Spring Training and was deemed ready for game action.
