Who Will Fill Out The Pittsburgh Pirates Bench Opening Day?
The Pittsburgh Pirates' spring training competition for the fifth starter rotation spot has been highly disappointing and uneventful, but the competition for the remaining bench spots on the major league roster has been the exact opposite. Who will the Pirates choose to fill their last offensive roster spots on Opening Day? At most, the Pittsburgh Pirates will start the season with five offensive bench players, one of which will be a backup catcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC