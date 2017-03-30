US edges Japan 2-1, advances to WBC c...

US edges Japan 2-1, advances to WBC championship game

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Luke Gregerson's final strike breezed past Nobuhiro Matsuda, and the rain-drenched American players celebrated on the field while a soaked crowd roared through the evening mist. A daylong downpour couldn't dampen this resilient United States club or its fans, who will finally get to root for the home team in a World Baseball Classic championship game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb 24 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC