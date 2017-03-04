Tigers closer Rodriguez makes lone ap...

Tigers closer Rodriguez makes lone appearance before WBC

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Tigers closer Rodriguez makes lone appearance before WBC The next time Francisco Rodriguez pitches in a game, he figures to be a little more fired up Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m6Lgjr Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison smiles as he talks to the media before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla. Harrison has been asked to play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb 24 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC