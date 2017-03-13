Taillon has stellar outing

Jameson Taillon pitched four strong innings and Phil Gosselin hit an opposite-field grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Pirates to a 6-5 win over the Orioles on Wednesday at LECOM Park. Batting with the bases loaded against reliever Zach Stewart, Gosselin ripped his first Grapefruit League homer to right-center field.

