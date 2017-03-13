Spring or not, Rivero is impressing Hurdle
It's generally unwise to get caught up in Spring Training results, particularly later in games when regulars are replaced by reserves and Minor Leaguers, but Felipe Rivero is off to a particularly sharp start. Rivero, the Pirates' left-handed setup man, has worked seven scoreless innings in six appearances.
