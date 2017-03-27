Sano homers; Hughes goes 6 vs. Pirates
Adam Frazier and Andrew McCutchen homered, Ivan Nova tossed four efficient innings and the Pirates beat the Twins, 4-1, on Monday night at LECOM Park. Frazier, batting leadoff for the Pirates as he has all spring, went deep to right field against Twins starter Phil Hughes to give the Pirates an early lead in the first inning.
