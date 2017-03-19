Ron Cook: Which Andrew McCutchen will the Pirates get in 2017?

Questions, questions, everywhere you look, the Pirates have questions just two-weeks-and-change from opening day in Boston. Will the rotation be any good after Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova? Who's going to be on the bench? Why did the team let Sean Rodriguez go? Why can't it develop a first baseman who can hit and play defense? Where is the power going to come from until Jung Ho Kang gets here from South Korea? Will Kang get here? Will the new outfield alignment work? Where is Andrew McCutchen's head? McCutchen's terrific performance was the biggest reason the Pirates followed 20 years of losing with three consecutive playoff appearances.

