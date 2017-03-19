Ron Cook: Which Andrew McCutchen will...

Ron Cook: Which Andrew McCutchen will the Pirates get in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Questions, questions, everywhere you look, the Pirates have questions just two-weeks-and-change from opening day in Boston. Will the rotation be any good after Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova? Who's going to be on the bench? Why did the team let Sean Rodriguez go? Why can't it develop a first baseman who can hit and play defense? Where is the power going to come from until Jung Ho Kang gets here from South Korea? Will Kang get here? Will the new outfield alignment work? Where is Andrew McCutchen's head? McCutchen's terrific performance was the biggest reason the Pirates followed 20 years of losing with three consecutive playoff appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb 24 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC