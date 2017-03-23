Robertson shines, but Rays sloppy
Infielder Phil Gosselin had two hits, catcher Chris Stewart drove in a run and the Pirates capitalized on a handful of the Rays' mistakes in a 4-0 win at LECOM Park on Friday afternoon. Tampa Bay committed three errors, two of which led directly to Pittsburgh runs.
