Return to Pirates' lineup on horizon for Bell
If all goes well, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell could be back in the lineup at some point next week. Bell is in the "final stages" of game preparation following Feb. 1 surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee, head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC