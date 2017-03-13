Red Sox name Porcello opening day starter
Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello will get the call to start the team's Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager John Farrell announced Wednesday. Farrell noted that the decision was made at the beginning of spring training and isn't a result of the strained left elbow sustained by David Price, who was the team's 2016 Opening Day starter.
