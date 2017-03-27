Ranking the all-time pitching matchups in the Montreal exhibition series
As baseball fans in Montreal prepare to see Marcus Stroman start against Jameson Taillon tonight at Olympic Stadium as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates , they weren't always so lucky. Playing so close to Opening Day, usually the pitchers are at the back of the rotation, and not all that interesting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC