Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Pitchers: Bauer Units

The Pittsburgh Pirates rotation is essentially set, there is still a question on the five starter, who in all likelihood will be either Trevor Williams or Tyler Glasnow. The team throws hard, but most don't throw the fourseam, for what reason? Kyle Boddy and Driveline Baseball study pitching, they train athletes, and some Pirates have trained there in the past, including Tyler Glasnow this offseason .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.