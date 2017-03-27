Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park 2017 additions: Roaming alcohol, Pizza Pierogi racer & more
PNC Park got a little "bigger" in terms of seating, will let drinkers roam free under new Pennsylvania liquor laws and anchor an ice cream station, in addition to adding more vegan-friendly options. Pizza Penny gives the Pirates seven pierogi racers for the 2017 season as she joins Potato Pete, Bacon Burt, Jalapeo Hanna, Cheese Chester, Oliver Onion and Sauerkraut Saul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC