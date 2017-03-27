Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park 2017 additions: Roaming alcohol, Pizza Pierogi racer & more

PNC Park got a little "bigger" in terms of seating, will let drinkers roam free under new Pennsylvania liquor laws and anchor an ice cream station, in addition to adding more vegan-friendly options. Pizza Penny gives the Pirates seven pierogi racers for the 2017 season as she joins Potato Pete, Bacon Burt, Jalapeo Hanna, Cheese Chester, Oliver Onion and Sauerkraut Saul.

