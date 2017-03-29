Pittsburgh Pirates Make it or Break it Candidates for 2017

Editorial : Which Pittsburgh Pirates will step up to the plate in 2017 that failed to do so in 2016? Here are three make it or break it candidates and how they could change everything for the Pirates in 2017. In a 2015 press conference , Mike Tomlin backed up his decision to go for a game winning touchdown instead of a game tying field goal against the San Diego Chargers by stating, "I don't live in fear".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.