Pittsburgh Pirates Make it or Break it Candidates for 2017
Editorial : Which Pittsburgh Pirates will step up to the plate in 2017 that failed to do so in 2016? Here are three make it or break it candidates and how they could change everything for the Pirates in 2017. In a 2015 press conference , Mike Tomlin backed up his decision to go for a game winning touchdown instead of a game tying field goal against the San Diego Chargers by stating, "I don't live in fear".
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
