Pirates option A.J. Schugel, whittling candidates for final bullpen spots

The Pirates clarified their bullpen situation ahead of their first exhibition game at Olympic Stadium Friday by optioning right-hander A.J. Schugel to Class AAA Indianapolis. Schugel, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners Jan. 19, 2016, and posted a 3.63 ERA in 52 innings over 32 appearances for the Pirates last season.

