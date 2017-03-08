Pirates' Kang on restricted list, delayed by visa in SKorea
Pittsburgh infielder Jung Ho Kang was placed on the restricted list by the Pirates while he's delayed in South Korea by visa issues related to a recent DUI arrest. Kang received an eight-month suspended prison sentence last week after a DUI arrest in December, his third such arrest in South Korea.
