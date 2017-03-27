Pirates' Hutchison rocked in audition
Drew Hutchison was roughed up for 10 hits and nine earned runs in just 3Aa innings pitched in his latest audition for the Pittsburgh Pirates' fifth starter position. Josh Bell served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
