Pirates hoping to put off-season drama behind them in 2017
Considering the way the last six months have gone for the Pittsburgh Pirates, simply playing meaningful games should provide a measure of relief. Let longtime franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen field balls in right field instead of talking - and talking, and talking - about the way the team very publicly put him on the trading block in the off-season, then told him the 2013 NL MVP he needed to slide over to right from centre to make way for Gold Glover Starling Marte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC