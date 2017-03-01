Pirates get glimpse of pitching staff's future
They scaled the mound one after the other Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Jameson Taillon for two perfect innings followed by Nick Kingham and Clay Holmes . All three big right-handers were products of a period when the Pirates invested heavily in projectable pitching through the Draft.
