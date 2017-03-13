Pirates' fifth starter spot still up for grabs
Who will round out the Pirates' rotation? Whoever can "put a foot down and grab it" over the next two weeks, pitching coach Ray Searage said. The Pirates' decision will not be based solely on Spring Training performance, but they have seen ups and downs from all four of Drew Hutchison , Tyler Glasnow , Steven Brault and Trevor Williams .
