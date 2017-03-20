Pirates cut Pat Light, three others from major league camp

The Pirates on Monday trimmed the number of players in major league camp to 47 - including World Baseball Classic payers but excluding Jung Ho Kang - by optioning right-hander Pat Light to Class AAA Indianapolis and reassigning left-hander Jared Lakind and right-handers Casey Sadler and Angel Sanchez to minor league camp. The Pirates acquired Light, 25, from the Minnesota Twins Feb. 9 for cash or a player to be named.

