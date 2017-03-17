Pirates cut Neverauskas, Barnes, Kelley from major league camp
The Pirates on Friday cut three players from major league camp, sending right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas, outfielder Barrett Barnes and catcher Christian Kelley to minor league camp as innings and at-bats have become limited in Grapefruit League play. Of the three, Neverauskas, 24, has the shortest path to the Pirates' active roster.
