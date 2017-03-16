Paul Zeise: Pirates fans shouldn't be happy with the World Baseball Classic
Starling Marte is expected to return to the Dominican Republic lineup Thursday after missing three of the first four games of the World Baseball Classic with an ankle injury. But have no fear - Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk told reporters Wednesday that everybody is banged up at this time of year and that Marte was "in a good enough place to compete."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC