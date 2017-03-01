Paul Zeise: Back end of Pirates rotation provides hope
There were many factors in the Pirates' failure to reach the playoffs last season, but the biggest was that their pitching rotation simply wasn't good enough. Jon Niese, Juan Nicasio and Jeff Locke were three of their five starters, and that alone eliminated them as a playoff contender.
