Opera tells story of Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson

This June 29, 2006, file photo, shows a bronze statue of Pittsburgh native Josh Gibson in Legacy Square when it was unveiled at PNC Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Pittsburgh Pirates. Gibson, who played for two Negro League baseball teams in Pittsburgh and is considered one of the sport's greatest home run hitters, is featured in an opera about his life called "The Summer King."

