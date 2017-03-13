Notes: Pedro Alvarez to re-sign with ...

Notes: Pedro Alvarez to re-sign with Orioles, play outfield

15 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Dugout

Pedro Alvarez has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles, and he's apparently now going to be an outfielder, which is ... weird. It's hard to imagine him being anything other than a disaster defensively.

