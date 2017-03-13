Nick Kingham, Kevin Newman among first six players cut from Pirates spring training camp

The Pirates made their first cuts from spring camp Monday morning, sending six players over from LECOM Park to minor league camp at Pirate City. The moves were to option right-handers Nick Kingham and Clay Holmes to Class AAA Indianapolis and reassign shortstop Kevin Newman, catcher Jin-De Jhang, right-hander Tyler Eppler and left-hander Cody Dickson to minor league camp.

