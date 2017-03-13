Nick Kingham, Kevin Newman among first six players cut from Pirates spring training camp
The Pirates made their first cuts from spring camp Monday morning, sending six players over from LECOM Park to minor league camp at Pirate City. The moves were to option right-handers Nick Kingham and Clay Holmes to Class AAA Indianapolis and reassign shortstop Kevin Newman, catcher Jin-De Jhang, right-hander Tyler Eppler and left-hander Cody Dickson to minor league camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC