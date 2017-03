'MLB Little League Classic': Pirates, Cardinals to play game in Williamsport A special regular season be played at BB&T Ballpark in Williamsport, Pa. on Aug. 20. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m6OdQr The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play in the first "MLB Little League Classic" in August, although they won't forgo wooden bats, 90-foot bases or abide by age/residency restrictions.

