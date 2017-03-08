MLB confirms Pirates vs. Cardinals in Williamsport
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player's Association announced and confirmed on Thursday that the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will be playing a regular season game at Bowman Field on Sunday, Aug. 20, known as the MLB Little League Classic. The game between the two was announced earlier this week through various outlets, but was not confirmed by the league at that time.
