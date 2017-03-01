Masahiro Tanaka throws three scoreles...

Masahiro Tanaka throws three scoreless in Yankees' 3-2 win against Pittsburgh Pirates

Read more: YESNetwork

Tanaka time was a success on Sunday, as Masahiro pitched three scoreless innings and the Yankees ran their way into a 3-2 win over the Pirates at Steinbrenner Field. Making his second spring outing, Masahiro Tanaka allowed three hits and struck out four over three innings, with his defense helping him keep those innings scoreless; catcher Austin Romine threw out Alen Hanson trying to steal to end the first, and in the second, John Jaso, who was at the plate when Hanson was cut down, hit a leadoff double but was stranded by two ground balls and a strikeout.

